MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As you know, standing water can be deceptive to the eye when you're driving.

First, do your best to eliminate distractions.

Focus on controlling your vehicle.

Do not talk or text while driving.

Avoid hard braking or slamming on the brakes.

And drive slowly.

Make sure there is plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

If you see standing water, and you can't immediately see how deep it is, turn around. It only takes a few inches of water to cause major problems.

Fast-moving water could sweep your car away.