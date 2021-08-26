MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (WALA) -- A Mount Vernon man faces an arson charge after investigators said he tried to burn down his house.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Jonah Reed and his wife were arguing when he threatened to burn down their home. On August 18, a neighbor told deputies they saw Reed set fire to the house. The home suffered major damage from the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

On August 26, Reed surrendered to metro jail on a charge of second-degree arson.