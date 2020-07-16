Mount Vernon Mayor Terry Williams has pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge.
Williams and a co-defendant, Jerry Jones, pleaded guilty in Birmingham to conspiracy to commit fraud.
The case centers on work Williams’ company, Global Systems International, was hired to perform on a water treatment plant owned by the Birmingham Water Works Board.
Global Systems International was a subcontractor for Arcadis U.S. Inc. That company’s vice president, Jerry Jones, also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.
According to his written plea agreement, Williams conspired with Jones to create nine false invoices totaling $232,091 from December 2014 to January 2016. Arcadis made $255,300 in fraudulent payments to Arcadis, according to the plea document.
Williams has agreed to forfeit $100,000, his share of the proceeds. Under terms of the plea bargain, he also has agreed to serve three years on probation, complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution.
Formal sentencing is set for October.
(1) comment
Well.....unfortunately easy money is difficult to turn down for some folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.