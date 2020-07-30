MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mount Vernon woman has agreed to plead guilty to a federal fraud charge involving masks, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Cynthia Flott Williams has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, admitting that she took masks meant to be donated to hospital workers and sold them.
A date has not yet been set for the plea hearing. Williams communicated in the group in April through Facebook Messenger, falsely promising to deliver the masks to Springhill Hospital and Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.
She received hundreds of masks, according to the document.
Williams gained the group’s trust by falsely claiming to work for Springhill Hospital. But some members of the group grew suspicious when she later said it was Mobile Infirmary that she worked for.
Williams sent a picture of a Mobile Infirmary badge that she said belonged to her; instead, according to the plea deal, it belonged to her niece.
Williams created a fake Facebook page in the name of Justin Clark, representing that it he was a local health care worker who would deliver masks to co-workers.
The plea document indicates that each mask cost about $1 and that one member of the sewing organization spent about 20 hours making them. She sold them amounts ranging from $5 to $15, according to the document.
