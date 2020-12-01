MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mount Vernon woman who defrauded volunteers making masks for hospital workers will spend one day in jail, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Cynthia Flott Williams pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud. She admitted that she posed as a hospital worker who could deliver masks to Mobile-area hospitals during the pandemic, even showing a Mobile Infirmary identification badge – an ID that turned out to belong to her niece.
Williams got hundreds of masks, which she sold for profit, according to court records.
In addition to the day in jail, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock ordered Williams to spend three years on supervised release, perform 200 hours of community service and make restitution totaling $2,200.
The judge also ordered Williams to participate in a mental health treatment program.
Court documents show that Williams gained the mask-making group’s trust by falsely claiming to work for Springhill Hospital. But some members of the group grew suspicious when she later said it was Mobile Infirmary that she worked for.
Williams created a fake Facebook page in the name of Justin Clark, representing that he was a local health care worker who would deliver masks to co-workers.
The defendant’s plea document indicates that each mask cost about $1 and that one member of the sewing organization spent about 20 hours making them. She sold them for amounts ranging from $5 to $15, according to the document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.