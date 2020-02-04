A 16-year-old allegedly connected to a robbery over the weekend, will be charged as an adult according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say, Jamarcus Manuel was one of two males who robbed an individual in the area of Donald Street and Andrews Street on Sunday, February 2.
According to police, at approximately 11:38 p.m., officers responded to the area after a call regarding a robbery.
They said the victim told officers that after leaving the SuperStop Convenience Store with two friends, he took a shortcut through a pathway behind a residence. The victim said while navigating through the pathway, he was confronted by two male subjects armed with a rifle and a pistol. He told authorities the two individuals robbed him of his money.
Police say they connected Manuel to the robbery. He faces a robbery 1st charge.
