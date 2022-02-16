MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 19-year-old shooting victim is dead and two others are injured after a shooting overnight in West Mobile, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday morning.

It was at about 11:37 p.m. when officers responded to the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road after it was reported multiple people were shot. On the scene, which is near Schillinger Road, officers found two 19-year-old male victims near the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They also discovered a 19-year-old male victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel, police said.

The other two victims were transported to the hospital with injuries said to not be life threatening.

Police said the deceased victim's name will be released upon notification of next of kin.

No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, police said.

If anyone has information about the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.