MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says one suspect is in custody and charged with murder and another suspect is at large following a shooting Sunday at Peppertree Apartments.
That's at 6078 Sperry Road.
It was at about 11:08 a.m. Sunday when police responded after having received a report of one person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injury. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Alvin Dees.
During the investigation, officers located a second male subject, believed to be one of the two suspects, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The subject was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
He was later arrested and charged with murder. He has been identified as 26-year-old Harry Davis, police said.
Police are still looking for the second suspect wanted in connection to the shooting.
