MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate a domestic violence shooting that has left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

Police said that on Sunday at approximately 4:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Ogburn Avenue in reference to two individuals shot. Upon arrival, they located two female victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Quanita Fletcher, 29, one of the victims, later died as a result of her injuries, police said. The second female victim, age 28, remains in critical condition.

The MPD reports it is currently looking for Marquis L. Gray, who is wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone has information about the case is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.