MOBILE, Ala. --On Saturday, November 21, 2020 at approximately 9:35 p.m., police responded to Lowe's on Airport Boulevard, in reference to a robbery of an individual.
According to MPD, the victim stated that he met up with a known male on his lunchbreak.
MPD states while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of the subject’s vehicle, the subject pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s money and fled.
Trey Webster, 18, was arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.