UPDATE: 8-16-2021 - 19 year-old Abraham Hatch turned himself in to Mobile Police on Sunday on charges of capital murder.

Investigators believe that he caused the extensive injuries that led to the death of the 3-year-old son of Tatyana Edwards, who was booked on charges of Felony Murder on Friday.

-----------------------------

MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, Tatyana Edwards, 26, surrendered herself to Mobile Metro Jail on August 13, 2021, for her involvement in the abuse which led to the death of her 3-year-old son.

Detectives presented information on the case to the Mobile County District Attorney's Office.

After an assessment of the information, detectives obtained a warrant for felony murder.

On August 8, 2021, police officers responded to USA Children and Women's Hospital in reference to a potential child abuse case.

MPD states the child had been transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive and in full cardiac arrest when Mobile Fire and Rescue responded to the initial scene.

The child succumbed to the resulting injuries on August 11, 2021.

On August 12, 2021, an autopsy showed the child suffered severe head trauma among several other severe injuries.

It appeared the child had been abused over some time.