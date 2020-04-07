MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the carjacking suspects seen in the accompanying photos and videos.
Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
On Sunday at approximately 4:42 p.m., Mobile police officers responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred at the Citgo gas station at 1751 Riverside Drive.
Police say that the victim’s mother told officers two unknown male subjects pulled a gun on her daughter and forced her out of the vehicle. The subjects then fled with the vehicle.
If anyone can identify the suspects, they are asked to call police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
Descriptions from police:
Suspect 1: Armed with a gun believed to be a BB gun. White male, 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall, 155-165 pounds, wearing white t-shirt, white or light-colored pants with dark hair.
Suspect 2: Black male, 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8 tall, 145-155 pounds, wearing blueish/green hoodie with white lettering on front, blue jogger-type pants white on the front with a whit solid stripe on both legs, white shoes with dreadlock-style hair with a light blue headscarf.
I don’t think telling ages or Race is racism but I’m sure they where non White!
