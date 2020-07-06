MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death Friday night of Deangelo Nisby Jr., according to the Mobile Police Department.
On Sunday, officers located and took into custody Dyon McCants, 25, and Patricia Jones, 32, both of Mobile.
Both were charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building, police said.
It was about 7:34 p.m. Friday when officers responded to Phlawless II Hair Salon at 2662 St. Stephens Road following the report of someone being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim down in the rear parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Nisby was deceased on scene.
Police say Nisby, 21, was from Theodore.
McCants and Jones remain locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail, according to jail records.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
