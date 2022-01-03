MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports two people were stabbed in separate domestic violence incidents happening on New Year's Eve.

Both victims were transported for treatment of injuries said to not be life threatening. One person was arrested in one of the cases.

Police said it was about 8:20 p.m. Friday when officers responded to 1010 Baltimore Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers discovered the male victim and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. The girlfriend stabbed the victim in the chest and vandalized his vehicle, police said. She fled the scene before officers arrived, and police are continuing to investigate.

Then, at about 11:50 p.m., officers responded to Greentree Apartments at 6200 Airport Blvd. for another domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers discovered the male victim and known male subject were involved in a verbal altercation that started earlier at a party. Police said the incident escalated into a physical altercation, and the subject stabbed the victim. Darious Burrow, 20, was arrested.

Burrow remains in Mobile County Metro Jail Monday, held on a second-degree domestic assault charge.