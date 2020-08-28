MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Thursday, August 27.
Police say on the day of the shooting at approximately 12:47 p.m., officers responded to the business where they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim told officers that he knew who shot him and that the suspect had stolen money from him.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation Tamisna Palmer and Cleo Malone, both 38, were identified as the suspects. Palmer and Malone were located and arrested. They face robbery 1st charges.
This is a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Theft of Property 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 2nd
On Thursday, August 27, 2020 at approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 West Interstate 65 Service Road South, in reference to a theft. The victim stated he left his keys inside his vehicle while he ran up to his room to get items. The victim stated he then saw his vehicle leave the parking lot. Officers located the victim’s vehicle on Airport Boulevard at General Bullard Avenue and detained the suspects. Mercie Rees, 28, and Dustin Jones, 26, were arrested. During search of the vehicle, officers found what appeared to be marijuana. Jones was later found in possession of carisoprodol.
