MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating after two people were wounded when two masked gunmen entered an apartment home on Stanton Road overnight and shot two people.
Police said it was shortly after midnight when officers responded to Village at Midtown Apartments, at 320 Stanton Road.
Officers determined the male victim answered the door and was met by two unknown male subjects wearing masks and armed with handguns, police said.
According to investigators, the victim fled to his bedroom, and the subjects chased him, firing multiple times. The victim was struck by gunfire in the upper torso area and right forearm.
During the encounter, police said, another male victim was struck by gunfire multiple times, causing injury to his right foot, left knee, and right bicep.
The unknown subjects fled the scene before police officers arrived.
Both victims were treated for injuries said to not be life threatening injuries.
The MPD said this is an active investigation.
