Alba Street shooting scene

Police responded to Alba Street in Mobile on Nov. 13, 2021, after a young child accidentally shot himself. The child subsequently died from his injuries on Dec. 5, police said.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports that on Sunday a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself died due to his injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

It was just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, when police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street in reference to one shot. A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to the head with a handgun while unattended, police said.

