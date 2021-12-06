MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports that on Sunday a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself died due to his injuries.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

It was just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, when police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street in reference to one shot. A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to the head with a handgun while unattended, police said.