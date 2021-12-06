MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports that on Sunday a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself died due to his injuries.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
It was just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, when police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street in reference to one shot. A 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself to the head with a handgun while unattended, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.