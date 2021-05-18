MOBILE, Ala. --At around 2:00 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to Jewel Time located inside Shoppes at Bel Air for a report of a disorderly complaint.

Upon arrival, officers found the store owner had Keeland Knowles, 20 detained, waiting on police.

Mobile police say that Knowles was attempting to take an item from behind the counter without first paying when the owner tried to stop him.

Police state when the owner was fighting with the suspect, a gun fell out of the suspect’s pants. Then a girl, who was with the suspect, picked up the gun and ran out.

Knowles was arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree, Robbery Second Degree, and No Pistol Permit.