MOBILE, Ala. --At around 2:00 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to Jewel Time located inside Shoppes at Bel Air for a report of a disorderly complaint.
Upon arrival, officers found the store owner had Keeland Knowles, 20 detained, waiting on police.
Mobile police say that Knowles was attempting to take an item from behind the counter without first paying when the owner tried to stop him.
Police state when the owner was fighting with the suspect, a gun fell out of the suspect’s pants. Then a girl, who was with the suspect, picked up the gun and ran out.
Knowles was arrested and charged with Assault Second Degree, Robbery Second Degree, and No Pistol Permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.