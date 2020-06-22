MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a second suspect was identified in a 1999 cold case.
Police say 40-year-old Dammon Wright turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail today. He is also charged with murder.
Officers found 24-year-old Marcel Chandler murdered the night of Dec. 13, 1999 in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.
Investigators connected 42-year-old Jamelle Thomas to Chandler’s death. Earlier this month, a murder warrant was signed for the arrest of Thomas.
