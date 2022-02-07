MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Early Monday, just after 3 a.m., Mobile police officers responded to Woodside Apartments at 5089 Government Blvd. in reference to a shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a vehicle fleeing at high speed and they stopped the vehicle. Police said one vehicle had been struck by a rifle round.

At this time, three people have been detained.

No arrests have yet been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.