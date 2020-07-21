Homegate Suites crime scene

Police responded to Homegate Inn & Suites in Mobile after receiving a report of shots being fired.

 Toi Thornton, FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has taken three people into custody after shots were fired at midday Tuesday at Homegate Suites.

No one was struck, police said.

Police said two males and a female were taken into custody.

Homegate Inn & Suites is at 70 Springdale Blvd., near Interstate 65.

