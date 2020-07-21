MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has taken three people into custody after shots were fired at midday Tuesday at Homegate Suites.
No one was struck, police said.
Police said two males and a female were taken into custody.
Homegate Inn & Suites is at 70 Springdale Blvd., near Interstate 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.