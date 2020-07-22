Mobile Police said a shots fired call came in around 11 am Tuesday.
Investigator said the shots came from a hotel off the I-65 service road near Dauphin Street.
Detectives said bystanders saw 3 people running into a room after the shots rang out.
"Officers got to the room and made contact with the subjects and in plain view there were hundreds of dollars of US currency guns and some spice in the room," said Corporal Ryan Blakely, MPD spokesperson.
Officers arrested LaSteven Wilson, Kytwoin Mallory, and Suzanne Jones.
It appeared police believe Mallory fired the shots. He's charged with discharge of a firearm within the city limits. All 3 are charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Mallory and Wilson are charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Police said having a military grade rifle and drugs was a recipe for disaster.
"Anytime guns are involved, it's a dangerous situation. With there being drugs and scales and things of that nature, it makes it extremely dangerous," Blakely added.
According to jail records, Jones and Mallory are still in jail, but Wilson bailed out.
