MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Thursday officers with the Mobile Police Department along with ABC state inspectors conducted an underage drinking operation.

This operation checked eight different locations to see if the store would sell alcohol to minors.

According to the MPD, three of the stores completed the sale of alcohol to a minor. Police say these stores are the Circle K at 6900 Airport Blvd, Chevron at 702 S. University Blvd. and the Dollar General at 300 Azalea Road.

The Family Dollar at 316 S. University, Mad Dog’s Party Stop art 4055 Cottage Hill Road, Clark’s Exxon at 3948 Government Blvd, the Discount Zone at 507 Azalea Road, and the K Shop at 1254 Montlimar Drive all properly identified the minor and did not sell the alcohol, according to police.

The employees that were found to be out of compliance will have warrants signed for their arrest.

The Mobile Police Department says it will continue to complete compliance checks to find stores selling alcohol to minors.

If anyone has information about a store selling to minors, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or tips can be given through www.mobilepd.org .