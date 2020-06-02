This account is from the weekend and overnight crime report recaps by the Mobile Police Department.
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at approximately 12:12 a.m., police responded to the Silver Horse Pub located at 151 Florida Street in reference to the report of a carjacking. The victim stated he was approached by a male subject who was armed with a gun. The subject demanded and took the victim’s vehicle. Officers checked the area and spotted the vehicle on Florida Street at Old Shell Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped away. After a pursuit, three subjects bailed from the vehicle but all three were apprehended. 19-year-old Crossieeiceio Coates, 18-year-old Manuel Williams and 18-year-old Carey Hollis were arrested.
The trio faces charges including robbery 1st degree carjacking, receiving stolen property 1st degree, possession of marijuana 2nd degree and attempting to elude police
OVERNIGHT RECAP:
Domestic Violence 3rd Degree Harassment
On Monday June 1, 2020 at approximately 6:20 p.m., police responded to the 8600 block of Shaw Street in reference to the report of an assault complaint. The victim, a male juvenile, stated he was grabbed by his aunt and shoved against the wall and then she grabbed him by the hair and also shoved him into a table. The victim received injuries. 53-year-old Angela Gregson was arrested.
Arson 2nd Degree
On Monday, June 1, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to the Bangkok Thai Cuisine located at 5345 Highway 90 in reference to the report of a building fire. Upon arrival, officers saw that the building was on fire. Officers were able to get a description of the subject believed to be responsible for setting the fire. Officers located and detained him. The investigation revealed that two homeless individuals were involved in a dispute and during the dispute one of them set fire to the location. 47-year-old Robert Eddins was arrested.
WEEKEND CRIME RECAP:
Assault 2nd Degree
On Friday, May 29, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the Signature’s Barbering located at 4300 Midmost Drive in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim down inside of the location suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied first aid to the victim’s wound and he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The subject involved has been identified as 21-year-old Emearia Baraka Da Austin Jr. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault 2nd Degree and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Unoccupied Vehicle
On Friday, May, 29, 2020 at approximately 5:12 p.m., police responded to the area of Calhoun Street and Adams Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victims stated they were sitting in their vehicle when two unknown males approached and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. The victims exited the vehicle and attempted to flee when one of the victims was struck by gunfire. The injured victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is going.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle and Public Intoxication
On Friday, May 29, 2020 at approximately 8:24 p.m., police responded to the Bama International Auto Sales located at 7471 Theodore Dawes Road in reference to the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles at the location had been burglarized. Officers searched the nearby area and located a female who had been seen breaking into vehicles. 45-Kelly Lyle was arrested.
Domestic Violence 3rd Assault, Domestic Violence Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Controlled Substance
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Navco Road. Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped. The driver was suffering from multiple lacerations on his upper arm. Officers then discovered that there had been an altercation at Michael’s Lounge just prior. It was also discovered that the driver and his girlfriend had been in an altercation that turned violent at the lounge. Both parties involved received lacerations. 32-year-old Decender Dortch and 46-year-old William Pettaway were arrested.
Murder and Assault 2nd Degree
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 1:55 p.m., police responded to the Home2 Suites located at 1485 Satchel Paige Drive in reference to the report of two shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male and female at the location suffering from gunshot wounds. Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and that the victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital before stopping at the Home2 Suites seeking help. Both victims were transported to the hospital. The male victim injuries were non-life threatening. The female victim, identified as 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson, died from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Assault 2nd Degree and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle (3 Counts)
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 2:50 p.m., police responded to the front parking lot of The Shoppes at Bel Air located at 3201 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, police located a male victim in the north parking suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. The victim had just exited the mall walking to his vehicle when unknown male subjects occupying a gray four-door vehicle fired shots at him. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. The investigation is ongoing.
Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Degree and Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Firearm
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 7:18 p.m., police stopped in the 1900 block of Saint Stephens Road after witnessing what was believed to be a fight. Officers approached and it was stated by a bystander that a subject had a gun. Officers approached the subject and he was seen tossing a gun. Officers took the subject into custody and the gun was located. The gun was shown to be stolen. Travis Fowler, 46, was arrested.
One Shot (Self Inflicted)
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to University Hospital in reference to the report of a male arriving suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated he was attempting to disassemble his gun when it accidentally fired striking him in the hip. The victim stated the incident occurred in the area of West Cardinal Street and Eagle Drive. The victim’s injury is serious but non-life threatening.
Burglary 3rd Degree Attempting to Elude Police and Failure to Obey Police
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to the Mac’s Fish Produce located at 3251 Old Shell Road in reference to the alarm sounding. Upon arrival, officers were given information on a possible suspect. Officers searched the area and located a male subject who was seen inside the business. 61-year-old Samuel Mixon was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Dublin Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. The victim stated an unknown person(s) fired multiple shots into the location. There were no reported injuries.
Theft of Property 1st Degree
On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 1:28 p.m., police responded to the 6800 block of Barnes Drive in reference to the report of a stolen motorcycle at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in possession of a motorcycle. The motorcycle was shown to be active stolen. 25-year-old Kyle Skinner was arrested.
Shooting into and Unoccupied Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Kentucky Street and Gayle Street in reference to the report of a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers were given the description of the subject seen shooting. Officers then responded to a location in the 900 block of Kentucky Street and located the suspect who was described as the shooter. Officers also found illegal drugs at the location. 25-year-old Justice Evans was arrested. There were no reported injuries.
Burglary 3rd
On Sunday, May 31, 2020 at approximately 11:40 p.m., police responded to the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 7460 Airport Boulevard in reference to the report of a burglary in progress complaint. Upon arrival, officers saw a male subject exit the location. Officers took the subject into custody. 27-year-old Devin Byrge was arrested.
Burglary 3rd Degree and Recovered Stolen Property 1st Degree
On Monday, June 1, 2020 at approximately 3:25 a.m., police responded to the Earl’s Pawn Shop located at 260 Schillinger Road North in reference to a vehicle seen partially inside of the location’s store front with engine still on. Officers discovered evidence that showed someone attempted to ram a pickup truck into the location in an attempt to burglarize the business. There was no entry made. Officers also discovered the vehicle was shown to have been reported stolen on the prior date. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.