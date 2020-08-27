MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say 48-year-old Ashley Dees was arrested and faces charges of domestic violence 1st, burglary 1st and unlawful imprisonment 1st after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend at Bay Apartments.
According to police, the attack took place Thursday, August 27 at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The victim told officers that Dees forced his way into her apartment and struck her in the face, causing bodily injuries.
Officers say the victim was able to flee the scene and called police. Dees was located inside the apartment.
The below crimes are a part of the overnight crime distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Home 2 Suites, 1485 Satchel Paige Drive, in reference to a criminal mischief. The victim stated that he was parked in the Home 2 Suites parking lot and discovered a bullet hole in the windshield of his vehicle. There were no witnesses and no one was injured.
Robbery 1st
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at approximately 7:09 p.m., police responded to the 80th block of North Sage Avenue, in reference to a robbery. The complainant stated that two unknown males knocked on the rear door of the residence. She said when the kids opened the door they brandished weapons and demanded money. When the subject realized there was no money available for them to take they fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Criminal Mischief 3rd
On Thursday, August 27, 2020 at approximately 8:36 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Gimon Circle in reference to a vehicle fire. The victim stated that she heard a noise outside of her residence, looked to see what it was and observed that her vehicle was on fire. She also said that her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle was set on fire about a month ago and he suspected that she set his car on fire. No one was injured.
Assault 1st
On Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at approximately 11:17 p.m., police responded to the hospital in reference to one shot. The victim stated that he was sitting outside when an unknown person shot him. The victim drove himself to the hospital to get treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Theft of Property 1st, (Warrants)
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., police observed a vehicle occupied by a suspect that had active felony warrants. The suspect drove his vehicle to the Motel 6, 5686 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, and was taken into custody. Justin Guy, 30, was arrested.
