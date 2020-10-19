MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a father on Saturday after they say his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself.
According to police, 30-year-old Antonio Francois told police that he placed his handgun on the table where his son's toys were while he ate his dinner and that he went into the bedroom and fell asleep after eating.
The incident happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. They say the mother told officers that she walked to the bedroom where her son’s father was asleep while her son stayed in the front living room playing with his toys.
She said that she heard a loud boom and both parents ran to the living room where they observed their son suffering from a gunshot wound.
The child was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for life-threatening injuries.
Francois is charged with reckless endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.