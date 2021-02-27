MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive.
According to MPD, a 5 year old boy has been shot.
A suspect fired shots at a car on the scene with three people inside but only the boy was hit.
The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.
The suspect has not been apprehended as of yet.
We will continue to update this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.