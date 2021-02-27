MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive.

According to MPD, a 5 year old boy has been shot.

A suspect fired shots at a car on the scene with three people inside but only the boy was hit.

The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

The suspect has not been apprehended as of yet.

We will continue to update this developing story.