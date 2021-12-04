MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Friday night after gunfire erupted and a bullet entered his home.

Mobile police were called to the 100 block of Dobbs Avenue around 11:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

According to a detective with the Mobile Police Department, the victim had been in the living room when a bullet traveled into the residence and struck him in the left arm.

The boy was transported to an area hospital for his non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Moments later, officers received calls about shots fired in the same area. Officers located two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side. That residence was not struck and no one was reported injured, authorities said.

This is an active investigation. Anyone has information about this incident is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.