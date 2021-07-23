MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Academy graduates 13 new officers to the force -- all prepared to protect and serve the Port City.

"Collectively -- you are all here for the same thing -- to support the men and women of the Mobile Police Department and I thank you for that," said MPD Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge.

The Mobile Police Academy's 66th graduating class received their honors Friday in front of friends and family after 20 weeks of intense training.

"It's definitely been an eye-opening experience. So many different backgrounds come together and we've become a family," said Reagan Clegg/Class Leader.

Each officer taking the call to serve for different reasons.

"Born and raised here. My dad has been in law enforcement, my uncle has been in law enforcement -- so, I figured I'd just go into the family business," said Clinton Law, Squad Leader.

Taking the oath of office -- they're making it official and stepping into a job with unexpected demands with each and every call.

"Being a police officer to me -- it always seemed as if you call them any time you need somebody. No one calls the police because they are having the best day of their life... They need someone calm, kind, and caring in their time of need. And they also need someone to hand the worst situations that no one else would be able to handle," said Clegg.

While they're aware of the difficulties facing law enforcement -- they all believe they can make a difference.

"Do our job... If we do our job with integrity and with honesty -- that's all we can do," said Law.

During the ceremony -- officers were recognized for academics, firearms, physical fitness, and the Chief's awards. One of the new officers even proposed and got a "yes" -- congrats!

Here is a list of the new rookies sworn in:

Roy Lee Adams

Chance Ozine Beck

Jeffrey Thomas Briend (Squad Leader)

Reagan Marie Clegg (Class Leader)

Sarah Denise Dearmond

Jaquarius Deonte Jordan

Arthur Ashton Krause

Clinton Jerome Law (Squad Leader)

Michael Raymond McGuire

Jacob Kyle Payne

Andrew Anthony Quick

Marcell Wiley Sanders

Christopher David Williams

Class Officers:

Michael McGuire -- President

Clinton Law -- Vice President

Sarah Dearmond -- Secretary

Andrew Quick -- Treasurer

Arthur Krause -- Chaplain