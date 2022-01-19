It's like Hezekiah Belfon has just vanished. He's the guy accused of shooting 5 people at the Williamson-Vigor game this past October, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
According to M-P-D, Belfon is 19 years old, and he goes by the street name of "Chop." They say he was last seen in Troy just after the mass shooting, but hasn't been seen since. Belfon is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. Investigators say he's armed and dangerous.
If you have seen him, or know where he is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make the call, you don't have to leave your name.
