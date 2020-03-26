MOBILE, Ala. – A Mobile Police Department officer will resume his full duties on April 6, following an administrative investigation of the officer's actions during a recent arrest, MPD says.
The Mobile Police Department says it has completed the administrative investigation in the matter involving Officer Blake Duke. On Feb. 19, Duke was placed on desk duty and removed from patrolling the streets following an incident in which arresting a suspect using physical force.
As a result of the investigation, MPD says, there was a determination of policy violations. The administrative proceedings established that Officer Duke, along with the on-scene supervisor, had committed infractions that were inconsistent with the policy and procedures of the Mobile Police Department, according to the department.
MPD says both were charged with specific policy violations. Officer Duke and the on-scene supervisor have been taken before an administrative trial board.
The Mobile Police Department has taken the appropriate actions to hold Duke and the on-duty supervisor accountable for their actions, the department said in a news release today.
Officer Duke is set to return to full duty on April 6.
The MPD identified the arrested man as 53-year-old Howard Green Jr. of Mobile. A bystander video shows the officer arresting Green and placing him inside a patrol car -- at one point placing Green, who at the time was restrained in handcuffs, into an apparent chokehold after slamming him into the side of the car.
