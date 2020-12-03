MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Members of the Mobile Police Department as well as ALEA are on the scene of a crash at Michigan Street and Duval Street.
We're told by witnesses at the scene that State Troopers were chasing a vehicle on the interstate when the vehicle came off the exited and crashed into another vehicle.
According to one witness, a woman was thrown from one of the vehicles and became trapped underneath the vehicle. The witness told FOX10 News that five to six men moved the car off the victim. They say she was conscious and alert when the ambulance arrived.
FOX10 News has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.