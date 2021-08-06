MOBILE, Ala. – On August 6, 2021, at approximately 2:19 p.m., police officers responded to Regions Bank on Cottage Hill Road for a report of a robbery.

According to police, a male suspect entered the bank, approached the bank teller, stated he was armed with a knife, and demanded money.

The teller complied and gave the subject the money.

The subject attempted to flee the bank when a good Samaritan stopped him, escorted him back into the bank, and held him until police officers arrived.

The money taken in the bank robbery was also recovered.

Michael G. Hamilton, 58, was arrested and charged with robbery 1st degree and transported to Mobile Metro Jail.