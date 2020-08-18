MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- To deter people from drinking and driving, the Mobile Police Department is ramping up “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement.
Beginning Aug. 20 through Sept. 7 (Labor Day), there will be a greater police presence on the roadways, the MPD says.
The department says the goal is to combat the often-deadly consequences of impaired driving. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day is the one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk-driving fatalities.
While searching for drunk drivers, officers will conduct traffic stops for any traffic violation such as running a red light or stop sign, speeding, not using a seat belt, reckless driving or even driving with no headlights at night.
Motorists who are caught drinking and driving can face jail time, fines, or driver’s license suspension.
The Mobile Police Department urges motorists to follow these recommendations if planning to consume alcohol this Labor Day holiday.
• Know that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call police at 251-208-7211.
• If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
