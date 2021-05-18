MOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department would like for everyone to come and enjoy the USS Mobile Dedication Parade and be able to find safe and legal parking.

There are plenty well-lit parking lots within walking distance of the parade route, however if you choose to park on the roadway, please do not park on the following locations:

• Two emergency routes will be Conti Street between Royal Street and Broad Street and Church Street between Royal Street and South Washington Avenue.

• Not anywhere on the parade route.

• Water Street median between I-10 and St Francis Street.

• Do not block any private driveways.

• Do not park on any sidewalks.

• Anywhere where a no parking sign is posted.

The Mobile Police Department will have a temporary impound lot for towed vehicles during the parade at Monroe Street and Water Street.