MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested following an argument that escalated to a fight and a shooting early Saturday.

Ronaldo Ramirez of Mobile was booked in Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

About 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Mobile police officers responded to the 2000 block of Webb Avenue in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, police officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and the subject, later identified as Ramirez, with a laceration to the forehead that he received earlier that day from the victim.

According to a detective, the victim and Ramirez had a verbal altercation that turned physical. During the physical altercation, the victim produced a handgun and the two men began to struggle for the firearm when it discharged, striking the victim in the hand and hip, police said.

Ramirez was detained and found to be in possession of marijuana.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.