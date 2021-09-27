MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An armed robber held up a Waffle House restaurant on Government Boulevard early Sunday morning, police in Mobile said.

The Mobile Police Department said it was about 5:35 a.m. when officers responded to the Waffle House at 3671 Government Blvd.

Police said an unknown male suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Employees complied and gave the suspect money from the register.

The suspect then fled.