MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have arrested two suspects linked to a drive-by shooting on Clubhouse Road early Sunday morning.

According to officials with MPD officers responded at 12:36 a.m. Sunday to a call of one-shot in the 2400 block of Clubhouse Road. When officers arrived they found a victim. The victim told police that they were standing in their front yard when the two suspects drove by in a grey Dodge Charger and fired multiple shots striking the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Mobile police say that officers observed the suspect vehicle on Dauphin Island Parkway near Old Military Road. The officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the two suspects. After a search of the vehicle a firearm was found with two spent rounds.

Mobile police have identified the two suspects. Karl Norwood and JaJuan Crumpton both 18 years of age were arrested.