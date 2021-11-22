MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 30-year-old Mobile man was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Monday morning after his arrest in connection with a shooting that took place at a hotel on the West I-65 Service Road late last month, according to authorities.

Police say that during the course of their investigation, Michael J. Johnson was identified as the suspect in the case.

The shooting occurred Friday night , Oct. 29, at the American Best Value Inn.

That's where officers learned the victim was involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical, resulting in the victim being shot in the thigh with the bullet penetrating both legs, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries, which were said to not be life threatening.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Johnson, fled the scene before officers arrived. He was subsequently found and arrested Monday morning.