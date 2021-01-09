MOBILE Ala, (WALA)In the course of their investigation Mobile Police have arrested the driver of the Brinks truck in connection with the armed robbery that happened on Tuesday.
Police officials say that 25 year-old Jonah Bessard has been arrested on charges of theft of property and theft conspiracy. Mobile police also stated that two others were arrested in connection with this crime. They were identified as 22 year old Sierra Overton and 24 year old Isaiah Campbell.
According to police Overton is Bessard's girlfriend and is charged with receiving stolen property and theft conspiracy. Campbell was identified as Bessard's brother and also charged with theft of property and theft conspiracy.
Officials say that all of the subjects were tied to the Brinks robbery and were arrested on state charges with federal charges pending.
(2) comments
So this is the description you failed to give the community on day one. One of the first questions from 911 is a description- and we know the police gave y’all that info. Asked the public to help locate a car no matter who drives a car like that. Y’all purposely left the description out. The according to the PRDept y’all were given a description.
Wow....I saw that coming. I figured the driver was involved when I saw the story.
