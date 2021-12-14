MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a man accused of killing a 69-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Mobile.
Investigators said Breore Williams Jr., 23, killed Robert Ragona at the Isle Parkway Apartments on Levene Road around 1 a.m.
Williams is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.
Detectives are expected to release more details about the homicide later Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.