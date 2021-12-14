Levene Road scene

The scene is on Levene Road early Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a man accused of killing a 69-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Mobile.

Investigators said Breore Williams Jr., 23, killed Robert Ragona at the Isle Parkway Apartments on Levene Road around 1 a.m.

Williams is facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary.

Detectives are expected to release more details about the homicide later Tuesday evening.

