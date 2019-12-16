MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank on Cottage Hill Road.
Investigators said 42-year-old Robert McDaniel went into the First Community Bank on Friday and passed a note demanding money to a teller.
Police said they caught up with him on Monday and McDaniel was taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.