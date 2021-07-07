MOBILE, Ala .--The Mobile Police Department reports an arrest has been made in the murder of 62-year-old William Willett that occurred on May 2, 2011.
The suspect has been identified as Labaron Tyrell Lockhart, 26.
After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Mobile Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit presented information gathered on the case to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
Lockhart will be transported to Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with murder.
