MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police arrested one man accused of the Monday afternoon robbery of an area store and continue to investigate a separate robbery earlier that morning.

Jorden Fraiser Stephens, 29, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on Tuesday charged in connection with the robbery at Dollar General Store at 7600 Three Notch Road.

Police were called to the store about 2:45 p.m. Monday and were told that a man entered the store and began to conceal merchandise. When the store clerk attempted to stop the subject, he produced a knife and slashed the victim’s arm, according to authorities.

The victim was treated for minor injuries on the scene, police said.

Police are still seeking a suspect in another robbery earlier on Monday near midtown.

About 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Dauphin Street and Florida Street where a victim reported that a suspect dressed in black with his face fully covered approached him. The suspect implied he had a weapon, demanded victim's money and fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.