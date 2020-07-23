MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have made an arrest following multiple carjacking and robbery incidents in Mobile on July 18.
Authorities have identified 35-year-old Mario Zaccarro Lucky as the suspect connected to the crimes.
Mobile Police released the following information:
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 10:35 a.m., police responded to Regions Bank located at 3001 Airport Blvd. in reference to a robbery to an individual involving a carjacking. Upon arrival, the victim stated that she was sitting inside her car after making a deposit at the ATM and a male subject approached her at gun point and took her vehicle. Officers were able to locate the victim’s vehicle at 1360 Navco Road.
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., police responded to Montlimar Apartments, 2912 McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempt carjacking and robbery. The victim was located at her residence and she stated that she was at Dollar General, 2912 McVay Drive North, when a male subject approached her vehicle brandishing a gun and demanded that she exit her vehicle. She advised that she placed her vehicle in drive and drove to her residence and called the police.
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to Dollar General, 2912 McVay Drive North, in reference to an attempt carjacking and robbery. Upon arrival, the victim was located and stated that a male subject approached her brandishing a gun while she was placing items inside her car. The subject demanded her to give him her property. The victim also stated that she was able to run back inside of the store when the subject entered her vehicle from the passenger side. She said he attempted to take her vehicle but he was unsuccessful because she had the keys on her person.
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Luxury Nail Bar, 1310 Tangle Circle East, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, police located the victims and they stated that a male subject approached them at gunpoint while they waited for the victim’s sister to show up. He demanded their property and for them to exit the vehicle. He then fled the location with the victims’ vehicle.
