MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--Four deadly shootings and a beating death that may have been self-defense, rocking the port city this weekend.
“One homicide is one homicide too many and in this particular case we had a weekend we saw five.”
The latest arrest came Monday night when officers charged 24-year-old Titianna Shelton with murder.
Chief Lawrence Battiste says shelton, another woman and a man, were involved in the murder of Klintaveus Thompson who was shot at John’s Seafood during an argument over somebody skipping line.
A few hours later and just a few miles away, two men were shot Pride gas station on St. Stephens.
28-year-old Ricky Kidd was killed.
The other victim survived.
On Saturday police say a homeless man was beaten to death off highway 90.
Investigators believe the man attacked a homeless woman with a knife and another homeless man stepped in to protect the woman.
He was not arrested.
The case will go to a grand jury.
The chief says earlier that morning a love triangle left 50-year-old Myron King dead.
His wife finding him shot to death in the front yard of their home on Third Street early Saturday morning.
The suspect, 27-year-old Joaquin Jones, is charged with King’s murder.
“It’s 52 weeks out of the year. This is one week out of that 52 weeks and again it’s our prayer that we don’t experience another one like it, but the reality of it is there are a lot of people in our world today that don’t know how to deal with conflict resolution.”
Another man, Nikil Merrida, was also shot and killed this weekend.
Officers found the 42-year-old lying in the street near Kooiman and Blackmon.
