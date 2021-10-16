MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police have arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott of Semmes on five counts of attempted murder in connection with Friday night's shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Scott was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Saturday.
The incident left four victims injured with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim with a life-threatening injury.
Police still have no motive from the shooting.
