MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police Department reports that a 17 year old has been charged and arrested for murder in connection to a shooting that happened at Speed Stop Gas Station on July 15.

According to a new law, law enforcement agencies and district attorney offices are not allowed to release information about defendants 17 or younger even if they are charged as adults.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 8:46 p.m., police were dispatched to Speed Stop gas station at 1891 Government Street in reference to one shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim shot at the location.

The victim, Jaylun Cassino, 19 died as a result of his injuries.